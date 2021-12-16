StarKist Cites 'Unlucky Timing' As It Seeks Antitrust Rethink

By Bryan Koenig (December 16, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- StarKist asked for partial reconsideration of a California federal judge's ruling in a sprawling multidistrict litigation alleging price-fixing that its guilty plea in parallel criminal proceedings shows it participated in the conspiracy, arguing on Tuesday that post-briefing testimony shows the timing of that conspiracy remains in dispute. U.S. District Judge Dana Makoto Sabraw should not have granted summary judgment rendering it undisputed that the price-fixing ran from at least June 2011, StarKist said, arguing that a former employee only copped to such an agreement from November of that year to December 2013. It argued that the former employee, Stephen Hodge, only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS