Intelsat Reaches Deal To Pay First-Lien Notes In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (December 15, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- Commercial satellite operator Intelsat SA filed a proposed settlement Wednesday in the Virginia bankruptcy court that would pay the allowed claims of first-lien noteholders in full from the proceeds of a new post-bankruptcy loan. In its filing, Intelsat said the new deal modifies an earlier agreement reached with holders of $1.8 billion in principal amount of 8% notes and holders of $490 million in principal amount of 9.5% notes, and calls for them to be paid in full along with accrued interest and a portion of a make-whole premium owed to the noteholders. The debt was issued by a subsidiary of...

