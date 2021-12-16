PDVSA Says It Didn't Get A Fair Shake In $40M Debt Fight

By Caroline Simson (December 16, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company has urged the Second Circuit to overturn a ruling ordering it to pay some $40 million owed to a creditor, saying a lower court didn't give it enough of a chance to prove that U.S. sanctions made it impossible to repay the loan. Petróleos de Venezuela SA argued on Wednesday that U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels abused his discretion when he cut short the time he gave the oil company to seek evidence it could not have repaid the debt. The judge had ruled last December that PDVSA could query the three banks in Portugal that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS