Chancery Denies Alexion's Call To Revisit Fee Shift Ruling

By Rose Krebs (December 16, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has denied a request from Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to revisit a ruling that shifted fees to the company related to a discovery dispute in a breach of contract suit, saying Alexion's posturing in the case warrants the fee shift. In comments attached to an order entered Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said that Alexion's position during the dispute "was not justified" and "that alone is sufficient to shift fees." The vice chancellor also conceded that, although Shareholder Representative Services, or SRS, may have "overstated" Alexion's position in the dispute, and she may have "failed to appreciate...

