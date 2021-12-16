FTC Inks $2M Deal With Ad Platform Over Kids' Privacy Claims

By Allison Grande (December 16, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- Online advertising platform OpenX Technologies Inc. has agreed to pay $2 million and delete certain data it's gathered for targeted advertising to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's claims that it unlawfully collected personal information from children under 13 without their parents' permission, the regulator said Wednesday. In a complaint filed along with the proposed settlement in California federal court, the FTC alleged OpenX violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act rule by scooping up personal information from kids using apps clearly aimed at children without notifying or getting consent from their parents. The FTC also claimed the company deceptively gathered geolocation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS