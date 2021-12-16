Alden Global Affiliate Sues Lee Enterprises Over Board Slate

By Leslie Pappas (December 16, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- An affiliate of New York investment firm Alden Global Capital LLC has sued Lee Enterprises Inc. and eight board members in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleging that the board adopted unusual company bylaws and used them to justify the rejection of a valid, competing slate of director nominees. The lawsuit filed on Wednesday by Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC also purports that Lee's board refused to engage with Alden and adopted a "poison pill" to prevent Alden from attempting to buy the company. Lee Enterprises told Law360 that Alden's claims are "baseless." In public statements and regulatory filings in December, Lee's board...

