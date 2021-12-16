Pittsburgh Penguins Owner Accused Of Steamrolling Deal

By Charlie Innis (December 16, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- A part-owner of the business running the Pittsburgh Penguins is urging the Delaware Chancery Court to wipe out a proposed sale that would give Fenway Sports Group a controlling interest in the ice hockey team, claiming it was unlawfully frozen out of the deal. Wildfire Productions LP, a limited partner of Lemieux Group, said the sports management business' general partner — an LLC run by Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux — violated its rights by secretly coordinating the deal, which Wildfire said it first learned about only 20 minutes before it made headlines, according to a public version of the complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS