Buckle Up: Wild Ride Awaits Health, Life Sci Policy In 2022

By Jeff Overley and Adam Lidgett (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Health care and life sciences lawyers are bracing for a fast and furious 2022 as important legislation rolls out and revs up across the health insurance, health care, drug and device industries, fueling activity in a dizzying number of legal practices. Here, Law360 surveys the road ahead in five key policy areas this year. 'Extraordinarily Bumpy' Debut For Health Care Billing Law Attorneys are forecasting a turbulent takeoff in early 2022 for the No Surprises Act, which aims to shield patients from eye-popping invoices they didn't see coming. Those invoices often arise after surgeries that utilize out-of-network anesthesiologists or health emergencies that necessitate...

