Venable Adds International Arb. Expert To Chicago Office

By Nadia Dreid (December 17, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- Venable LLP has convinced a veteran litigator with more than three decades of experience under his belt to make the jump from Baker McKenzie in order to bolster the firm's forces in Chicago, the firm has revealed. Michael L. Morkin comes to his new firm after spending years "leading the largest and busiest international arbitration practice in the world" and winning more than $1 billion in arbitration awards for his various clients, according to Venable. "Venable has a very unique and attractive culture where excellent lawyers come together and enjoy working with each other," Morkin said in a statement. "Knowing Venable's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS