Hotelier Asks 11th Circ. To Vacate Insurance Fraud Ruling

By Ben Zigterman (December 16, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- A hotel investment firm asked the Eleventh Circuit to vacate a jury's ruling that it misrepresented to its insurer the damage its property sustained after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Orlando in 2017. BP Investment Partners LLC argued Wednesday that the jury heard prejudicial testimony that it should not have, and that a 700-page transcript of an examination under oath of one of its owners should not have been included in the evidence. After a five-day trial in May, the jury found that BPI misrepresented and concealed material facts about the condition of the M Hotel in Orlando, Florida, both when...

