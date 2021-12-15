Defunct Opioid Distributor's Compliance Manager Takes Plea

By Hailey Konnath (December 15, 2021, 10:59 PM EST) -- The former compliance manager for a defunct drug distributor pled guilty on Wednesday to hiding his knowledge of the company's conspiracy to flood Appalachia with opioids as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to his case in Ohio federal court. James Barclay, 74, who was the compliance manager for drug distributor Miami-Luken Inc., changed his plea to guilty during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland, per an entry in the case docket. Barclay copped to one count of misprision of a felony, the only count in a superseding information filed alongside his plea deal Wednesday....

