Accounting Partner Says Age Bias Cost Him £3M In Profits

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 16, 2021, 9:35 PM GMT) -- An ex-Moore Stephens LLP equity partner who accepted a nonequity role after hitting the accountancy firm's retirement age told an appellate court Thursday that his discrimination claim wasn't filed too late because it's based on age bias in his contract, not the demotion date. At a Court of Appeal hearing Thursday, Philip Parr's lawyer argued that his client's membership in the limited liability partnership was based on a contract that included a discriminatory term — a retirement age of 60. And that's what fueled his £3 million ($4 million) lost profits claim. "There is no authority for the proposition that one has...

