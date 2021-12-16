InterDigital's Injunction Bid Rebuffed In IP War Against Lenovo

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 16, 2021, 6:40 PM GMT) -- A London judge refused Thursday to slap Lenovo with an injunction for infringing InterDigital's standard-essential 4G wireless technology patent, saying caselaw remained unsettled on whether the tech giant could escape a ban with its "vague" commitment to accept court-determined licensing terms. A London judge has rejected InterDigital's bid for an injunction against Lenovo "at this stage" of the proceedings and based on a two-day hearing over the issue of whether the Chinese tech giant is an "unwilling licensee." (Wang Jianfeng/Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images) The ruling from High Court Judge Richard Hacon rejected InterDigital's bid for the injunction "at this stage"...

