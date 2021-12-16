Bondholders Say Don't Delay $118M Venezuelan Debt Case

By Clark Mindock (December 16, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Bondholders say delaying attachment on $118 million worth of Citgo's parent company's stock could irrevocably prejudice them, since the pending sale of that stock in a related case could completely divvy up the proceeds before it gets to the table. The bondholders, ACL Investments Ltd. and others, told a Delaware federal court on Wednesday that the potential prejudice is enough to reject a motion to delay consideration of the attachment filed by Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. PDVSA is a Venezuelan state-owned company whose subsidiary, PDV Holding Inc., owns shares in Citgo and is the subject of a massive incoming court-ordered sale...

