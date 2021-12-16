Cozen O'Connor Beats DQ Bid In Credit Agency Software Suit

By Bill Wichert (December 16, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday nixed MicroBilt Corp.'s bid to stop Cozen O'Connor from representing a software business in its licensing fees lawsuit against the credit reporting company, rejecting MicroBilt's argument that a firm attorney represents its affiliate in unrelated matters. Following a remote hearing on the request, Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd issued an order denying MicroBilt's motion to disqualify Cozen O'Connor from serving as counsel for Fair Isaac Corp., or FICO, in the more than 4-year-old case alleging that MicroBilt owes licensing fees for using a FICO software product to calculate credit scores. The one-page order states...

