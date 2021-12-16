Attorney Can't Front Sanctions For Clients, Pa. Court Says

By Matthew Santoni (December 16, 2021, 2:08 PM EST) -- An attorney can't advance his clients nearly $10,000 for sanctions they were ordered to pay in a lawsuit over grocery chain Giant Eagle's mandatory mask policy, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled. Neither Thomson Rhodes & Cowie PC's contingent fee agreement nor the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct appeared to allow the firm to pay the sanctions levied against clients Debbie Vidovich and Ben Zytnick for their delays in turning over materials for discovery, even if the clients promised to pay the firm back upon winning or losing their case, Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer said Wednesday. "The written contingent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS