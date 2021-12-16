NFL's Eagles Want Another Shot At COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Max Jaeger (December 16, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- The Philadelphia Eagles say insurer Factory Mutual cannot deny $1 billion in COVID-19 business interruption coverage because the insurer gave contradictory information to regulators, according to the NFL team's motion to amend its Pennsylvania federal lawsuit. The Philadelphia Eagles' insurer told the team last year that the presence of COVID-19 at Lincoln Financial Field did not constitute physical damage. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz) The team says Factory Mutual told state regulators its contamination exclusion applied to pollutants, not pandemics, and that viruses could cause physical damage to property. As a result, the so-called Doctrine of Regulatory Estoppel blocks the insurer from now...

