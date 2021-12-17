English Appeal Court Won't Publicize Private Award Yet

By Caroline Simson (December 17, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The English Court of Appeal has affirmed an order keeping an initial conference in a case to enforce a confidential arbitral award against a company accused of fraud behind closed doors, rejecting arguments that the judge failed to properly consider the importance of open justice. The three-judge panel noted in its decision that while confidentiality in arbitrations is recognized in English law as "significant and worthy of protection," that does not necessarily trump the public's right to observe the court process. Still, the judges noted, it's clear that the award in question is confidential and that publicizing the names of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS