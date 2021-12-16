Wis. Class Asks For Final OK Of $1M Plant Explosion Deal

By Mike Curley (December 16, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- A class of residents of Superior, Wisconsin, is asking a federal court to give the final approval of a $1.05 million settlement, resolving claims that they were harmed when they had to evacuate their homes following an explosion at a refinery owned by Husky Energy Inc. In a motion filed Wednesday, the class — led by named plaintiffs Jasen Bruzek, Hope Koplin and Christopher Peterson — said the settlement comes after three years of hard-fought litigation against Husky and its subsidiary, Superior Refining Co. LLC, and represents a fair result for class members. The claims stem from an explosion at a...

