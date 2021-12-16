King & Spalding, Gibson Dunn Guide $1.3B Industrial Co. Buy

By Emma Whitford (December 16, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- Automobile and industrial parts maker Genuine Parts Co. said Thursday that it plans to buy an industrial distribution segment from private investment firm Littlejohn in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal steered by King & Spalding and Gibson Dunn. Motion Industries Inc., a Genuine Parts unit, will snap up Kaman Distribution Group, or KDG, which was founded in 1971 and offers power transmission and fluid power component parts, among other products and services. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought KDG from aerospace and industrial company Kaman Corp. in 2019 for $700 million. Genuine Parts' deal for KDG is expected to close in the...

