Cordova V. Chicago Could Narrow Fulton Creditor Protection

By Frederick Hyman, Scott Lessne and Gregory Plotko (December 16, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- In its much-discussed 2020 decision, City of Chicago v. Fulton, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the city of Chicago was not in violation of Section 362(a)(3) of the Bankruptcy Code for failing to release an impounded car to a debtor in bankruptcy. Section 362(a)(3) imposes an automatic stay over "any act to obtain possession of property of the estate or of property from the estate or to exercise control over property of the estate."[1] According to the Supreme Court, the city did not violate the stay because it did not undertake an affirmative act to obtain possession of, or otherwise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS