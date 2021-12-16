Coppertone Buyers Get Final OK For $2.25M False Ad Deal

By Mike Curley (December 16, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has granted final approval to a $2.25 million settlement to end claims that three Coppertone sunscreens were misleadingly labeled as being "mineral-based," eight months after the judge denied approval for an earlier version of the deal. In an order filed Wednesday following a hearing, U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins gave the go-ahead to the settlement between named plaintiffs Steven Prescott and Mike Xavier and defendants Bayer Healthcare LLC and Beiersdorf Inc., which make and sell the sunscreen. The deal will allow class members to receive $2.50 per product, up to four without proof of purchase, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS