Developer Lands $44 Million Award To Boost Calif. Wind Farm

By Clark Mindock (December 16, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- A unit of renewables developer Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on Thursday announced it secured a $44 million award to support the development of a 60-megawatt wind farm in California and expects to finish the project in about a year. The renewables company said its subsidiary White Construction will oversee all aspects of the development of the utility-scale wind farm in Riverside County, including the engineering and construction of 15 wind turbines, two substations, meteorological evaluation towers and an underground electrical collector system. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives CEO JP Roehm said that the award and partnership with the state will allow...

