New Pipeline Rule Protects Great Lakes, Coastal Waters

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 16, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- The federal government on Thursday issued new pipeline safety regulations that provide greater environmental protection to the Great Lakes, coastal beaches and marine coastal waters. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration designated those areas as "unusually sensitive areas" in a final interim rule, which extends more stringent pipeline Integrity Management Program requirements to hazardous liquid pipelines there. "The Great Lakes and our coastal waters are natural treasures that deserve our most stringent protections," PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown said. "This rule strengthens and expands pipeline safety efforts in these sensitive areas." Under the rule, pipeline operators must update their integrity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS