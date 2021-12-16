NY Pot Regulators Approve Rules For Smokable Hemp

By Sam Reisman (December 16, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- New York's Cannabis Control Board on Thursday approved additional rules to regulate the state's CBD products, including new licenses, labeling requirements and the creation of a "craft" designation for small hemp farmers and CBD product manufacturers. The rules, which will now undergo a 60-day period of public review, build off the regulations approved by the CCB at its November meeting regarding the testing, labeling and packaging of "cannabinoid hemp products," an umbrella term to refer to products containing nonpsychoactive hemp-derived compounds, the most well known of which is CBD. "With these updates to the Cannabinoid Hemp Program, we are further supporting...

