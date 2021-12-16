Intelsat Strikes Ch. 11 Deal To Confirm Restructuring Plan

By Vince Sullivan (December 16, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Intelsat SA brokered a last-minute deal Thursday morning that helped the bankrupt commercial satellite operator reach consensus among its creditors for a Chapter 11 restructuring, leading a Virginia judge to approve the reorganization plan later in the day. During a hearing held by videoconference, debtor attorney Steven N. Serajeddini of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the court that Intelsat had reached a settlement with convertible noteholders that were the last holdouts against the company's restructuring plan to increase their recovery by $25 million. "We're thrilled to have settled these issues," Serjaeddini said. "On that basis, we're asking the court to confirm...

