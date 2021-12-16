Hungarian Pop Star Sues DHS For 1-Month Detention

By Carolina Bolado (December 16, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A Hungarian pop star sued U.S. immigration officials Thursday after he was allegedly held for more than a month at an immigration processing center in Miami despite having valid travel documents. Zsolt Kocsor, who is also known as "Kozso," said he had approval under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization to enter the United States under the Visa Waiver Program, but was detained for more than a month despite this, according to his suit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other customs and immigration agencies. "There was no legal cause, or rational explanation, for detaining him," according to his...

