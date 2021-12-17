Chubb Unit Was Misled About YogaPipe Defects, Lawsuit Says

By Hope Patti (December 17, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Chubb Ltd. unit says in a new lawsuit that it has no duty to defend an air conditioning and refrigeration pipe distributor in product liability suits, claiming that it issued policies to the company based on misleading information. Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which was folded into Chubb in a 2016 merger, is seeking declaratory judgment and rescission of the policies issued to YogaPipe Inc. Ace said in a complaint filed Thursday that the company knew of the underlying claims at the time the policies were issued but failed to disclose them during the policy application process. "YogaPipe engaged...

