Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chubb Unit Was Misled About YogaPipe Defects, Lawsuit Says

By Hope Patti (December 17, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Chubb Ltd. unit says in a new lawsuit that it has no duty to defend an air conditioning and refrigeration pipe distributor in product liability suits, claiming that it issued policies to the company based on misleading information.

Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which was folded into Chubb in a 2016 merger, is seeking declaratory judgment and rescission of the policies issued to YogaPipe Inc. Ace said in a complaint filed Thursday that the company knew of the underlying claims at the time the policies were issued but failed to disclose them during the policy application process.

"YogaPipe engaged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!