Feds Net $21M In Row Over 'Deceptive' MyLife Reports

By Allison Grande (December 16, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- Online background report company MyLife.com Inc. and its founder will pay $21 million to consumers, and must stop falsely suggesting that background reports contain criminal or sex offender records to entice customers to subscribe, to settle the federal government's claims of credit reporting and consumer protection law violations. In a complaint lodged in July 2020 by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission, the government alleged that the reputation management website and its founder and CEO Jeffrey Tinsley deceived consumers by claiming, often falsely, that individuals had criminal records on their background reports that could only...

