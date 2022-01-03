Legal Ethics Cases To Watch In 2022

By Andrew Strickler (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- A mutating virus, melting glaciers, cars that drive themselves — there's plenty to be anxious about in 2022. But professional liability and ethics specialists have plenty of other issues to focus on. The year promises more revisions (or even outright repeals) of state fee-splitting and non-lawyer ownership bans, heralding a major change in the legal profession many hope will narrow the justice gap. Rudy Giuliani and other attorneys who acted as megaphones for spurious claims of election fraud face an ethical reckoning. And a Perkins Coie partner charged with lying to the FBI gets his day in court. Here are some of...

