FCC Blocks Rural Broadband Funds Over New Co. Ownership

By J. Edward Moreno (December 17, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission tossed Hotwire Communications' winning $5.1 million bid for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund after denying the company's request to modify its auction application to reflect a change in ownership. Hotwire was seeking a waiver to an FCC rule preventing winning bidders from making a major modification to a pending long-form application. The FCC denied that request and tossed the application on Thursday, ruling that its transfer of more than 50% of the company to The Blackstone Group is too big of a change for the agency to keep its initial application. "Hotwire decided to assume the risk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS