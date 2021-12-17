Calif. County Can't Sink Jewish Prosecutor's Bias Claims

By Rachel Stone (December 17, 2021, 2:59 PM EST) -- A California federal court rejected a county's bid to throw out most of a Jewish prosecutor's claims that he faced rampant antisemitism at the county district attorney's office, nixing a whistleblower claim but letting the rest of the religious bias suit move forward. Thursday's order denied Lake County's bid to toss six of the nine discrimination and retaliation claims brought by Senior Deputy District Attorney Daniel Flesch, who alleged he's faced a hostile work environment because of his religion. His attempts to report antisemitic comments, racism and potential legal violations were mostly met with inaction, according to Flesch. Flesch "has alleged...

