Dominion Voting Says Byrne Defamation Suit Should Proceed

By Victoria McKenzie (December 17, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Dominion Voting Systems swung back Thursday at former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne's attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit over debunked statements that the company rigged elections in the U.S. and abroad. In an opposition brief filed in D.C. federal court, Dominion said Byrne is now running away from his false statements as fast as he can, at times trying to claim he wasn't talking about Dominion by ignoring certain parts of his public interviews; and other times, mounting a defense to statements that weren't even in the complaint. "Still other times, he makes broad arguments about First Amendment protections for 'opinion,'...

