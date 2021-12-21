Bradley Arant Adds Stinson Pair To Real Estate Practice

By Jessica Corso (December 21, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has grown its real estate practice in Dallas with the addition of two former Stinson LLP attorneys. Robert Flowers joined Bradley Arant as a partner and Larry McFarland joined as counsel, the firm announced Dec. 16. They both joined the firm's real estate practice group, although Flowers' focuses on representing financial institutions in regulatory and transactional matters. McFarland, who advises clients on commercial real estate deals, told Law360 on Tuesday that the attorneys didn't often work together when they were both at Stinson, although their offices were next door to each other. The timing of their...

