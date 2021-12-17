Calif. Appellate Court Won't Nix Atty's CAA Script Theft Claims

By Dave Simpson (December 17, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- A California appellate court agreed with a lower court that Creative Artists Agency can't use free speech protections to trim a former CAA client's breach of contract and fiduciary duty suit claiming it stole an idea for a TV series, ruling that the dispute isn't related to a matter of public interest. In its unanimous, published decision, the appellate court did agree with CAA that while the lawsuit from lawyer-turned-writer John Musero targets protected activity — the creation of a television show — it found Wednesday that alleged wrongdoing is not sufficiently connected to a matter of public interest. "Car crashes,...

