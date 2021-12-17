High-End Jeweler Yurman Says Mejuri Is Ripping Off Its Brand

By Dani Kass (December 17, 2021, 9:02 AM EST) -- Luxury jewelry company David Yurman on Friday accused the predominantly internet-based retailer Mejuri of copying its designs and trying to "freeride" off its reputation and advertising. Yurman's Lanham Act suit in the Southern District of New York claims Mejuri is infringing its trade dress, particularly by copying the "unique and distinctive designs" of Yurman's cable bracelets and earrings, along with its stacking rings. "Mejuri claims that its designs are '[o]ften imitated, never duplicated,' but Mejuri's designs are no more original than its slogan," the complaint states, citing Mejuri's website. "To the contrary, Mejuri imitates while others innovate." Specifically, Yurman says Mejuri...

