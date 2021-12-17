Nintendo Wins UK Blocking Order On Piracy-Enabling Sites

By Joanne Faulkner (December 17, 2021, 1:42 PM GMT) -- A judge granted website-blocking orders sought by Nintendo on Friday against six British telecommunications companies including SKY and BT after the electronics company argued that the targeted sites facilitated the infringement of copyrighted video games. The High Court has agreed to grant the injunction that targets websites hosting hyperlinks that allow users to illegally download Nintendo Switch games. (iStock) In a short oral decision, Judge Joanna Smith agreed at the High Court to grant the injunction, which takes aim at two websites hosting hyperlinks that allow users to illegally download popular Nintendo Switch games. Judge Smith said she would provide a judgment...

