Kazakh Law Firm Feud Revived In Australia

By Caroline Simson (December 17, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- An Australian appeals court has revived litigation in a yearslong feud involving a former director of a Kazakh law firm who defected to a rival, as the embattled firm looks to collect a nearly $3 million judgment for breach of contract and conspiracy that sent the rival firm into bankruptcy. The New South Wales Court of Appeal concluded that a lower court had been wrong to stay the litigation, in which Michael Wilson & Partners Ltd., a law firm with offices in Kazakhstan, sought to force John F. Emmott to divulge all the benefits he had received while a partner at...

