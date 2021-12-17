Fed. Claims Court Nixes Apache Tribe's Dump Cleanup Claim

By Victoria McKenzie (December 17, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- A federal judge has trimmed an Arizona tribe's lawsuit against the federal government over alleged mismanagement of its trust funds and natural resources, saying the tribe didn't show a specific government duty to help clean up dump sites on reservation land. In an order Thursday, U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Kathryn C. Davis said the government's common law trust obligations, and general trust relationships, are insufficient to demonstrate a specific fiduciary duty to fund cleanup efforts. The claims court therefore lacks jurisdiction under the Indian Tucker Act, Judge Davis found. Contrary to the tribe's reading of the statute, the Indian...

