GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (December 17, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- U.S. regulators are looking at "buy now, pay later" plans to see if consumers need more protection. And one fired general counsel said she needed more protection from her bosses at J. Crew, after she complained about colleagues' discriminatory remarks over her disability. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. CFPB Launches Probe Into 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Financing The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that it has ordered five major providers of "buy now, pay later" products to turn over information about their business practices amid concerns about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS