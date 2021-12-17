Commerce Still Wrong On Chinese Floor Duties, CIT Hears

By Alyssa Aquino (December 17, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Chinese wood company bashed the U.S. Department of Commerce for refusing to alter antidumping duties on its products after a rebuke from the U.S. Court of International Trade, saying the duty calculation is still illegal. The department had assigned Jilin Forest Industry Jinqiao Flooring Group Co. Ltd. a 25.62% tariff, the duty set aside for wood makers under Beijing's control, over the company's claims that it worked independently of the Chinese government. CIT Judge Richard Eaton remanded the tariff, but the department has stuck by the duty, saying Beijing has the ability to control Jinqiao Flooring's operations. Jinqiao Flooring panned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS