US Pipemakers Target Oman, UAE In Duty Evasion Probe

By Grace Dixon (December 17, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- Domestic producers of circular welded carbon steel pipe and a union asked the U.S. Department of Commerce to investigate whether inputs from India are being finished in Oman and the United Arab Emirates to avert duties against India. Wheatland Tube, Bull Moose Tube Co., Nucor Tubular Products and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union argued that a spike in imports of a key raw material from India to the two countries between 2017 and 2020 is a sign that India is attempting to circumvent anti-dumping duties that its exports of standard...

