Chancery Denies Fast-Track of Krispy Kreme Takeover Suit

By Leslie Pappas (December 17, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery judge denied a Krispy Kreme Inc. stockholder's request to expedite a putative class action that seeks to prevent the European investment group JAB Holding Co., the company's previous owner and largest shareholder, from taking over the North Carolina-based donut maker. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn on Thursday also rejected shareholder Anthony Franchi's motion for a temporary restraining order in two orders that did not elaborate on the reasons for the decisions. The lawsuit filed earlier this month against 12 Krispy Kreme directors and several JAB affiliates alleges that directors breached their fiduciary duties by failing to stop JAB's "creeping takeover" of...

