ITC Bans Chinese Massage Gun Imports Over Infringement

By Grace Dixon (December 17, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission agreed to block imports of handheld massage guns from China that infringe Hyperice Inc.'s patented technology for vibrating. The ITC issued a general exclusion order on Thursday, a type of import ban that applies broadly, even to companies not directly named in the investigation. The exclusion order bars imports of "therapeutic handheld percussive massage devices for applying percussive massage to a person's body" that step on a patent held by the HyperVolt maker. At the same time, the ITC issued a cease and desist order against Kinghood International Logistics Inc., one of nineteen respondents named in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS