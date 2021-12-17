Metra Points To Federal Law In Union Vax Mandate Dispute

By Emily Brill (December 17, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- A Chicago commuter railroad has urged an Illinois federal judge to decline a request to suspend its vaccine mandate until the unions that represent its employees can bargain over it, saying the policy complies with a Biden administration executive order. Northeast Illinois Regional Commuter Rail Corp., better known as Metra, told U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly on Thursday that the railroad has a history of implementing policies that comply with federal law without bargaining over them, and this mandate is no different. "Metra's history of implementing changes required by federal law arguably allows it to implement the vaccine mandate," Metra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS