2 SPACs Raise Combined $300M In IPOs Steered By 4 Firms

By Charlie Innis (December 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- AP Acquisition, a renewable energy-focused special-purpose acquisition company, and Revelstone Capital Acquisition, which is targeting the consumer, media and technology sectors, began trading on the public markets Friday after raising a combined $300 million in initial public offerings. AP Acquisition Corp. is led by Kirkland & Ellis and underwriters' counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, while Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. is led by Loeb & Loeb and underwriters' counsel Morrison & Foerster. AP and Revelstone both grabbed $150 million each in IPOs. The former is trading its units under the ticker "APCA-U" on the New York Stock Exchange, and the...

