JLL Capital Markets Sells $135M San Diego Logistics Center

By Charlie Innis (December 17, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- JLL Capital Markets said Friday it has closed the sale of a four-building logistics center in San Diego for $135 million to EastGroup Properties, a Missouri-based real estate investment trust. JLL Capital Markets, which brokered the deal, said it marketed the property on behalf of an affiliate of IDS Real Estate Group, the site's seller. The logistics center sits on a 29-acre site in San Diego's Otay Mesa area, which is adjacent to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the announcement. The property, called Viva Logistics Center II, consists of four buildings totaling 547,000 square feet of industrial space. It is located...

