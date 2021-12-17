Fed. Circ. Nixes Comcast Bid To Stop Cinema's 'Sky' TM

By Adam Lidgett (December 17, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has backed a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Comcast's Sky Group can't block a movie theater from registering its "Sky Cinema" name as a trademark. A three-judge panel on Friday affirmed a TTAB ruling that the name — used by a single Texas cinema — was similar to Sky Group's registered "Sky News" trademark, but consumers would not be confused because Comcast seemed at the time unlikely to expand into the movie theater business. The panel said there was enough evidence backing the board's finding that Sky's "natural zone of expansion" was not into movie theaters....

