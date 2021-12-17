Wage-Fixing Defendant Seeks Rethink On Rejected DOJ Deal

By Bryan Koenig (December 17, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- One of the first people to face federal criminal wage-fixing charges is asking a Texas federal judge to rethink his decision rejecting that the defendant had an oral nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. John Rodgers, the ex-director of a physical therapist staffing company indicted for an alleged scheme to fix the wages of physical therapists and therapist assistants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, argued Thursday that U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant was wrong to write off his assertions that prosecutors promised not to charge him if he continued to cooperate with an investigation that also led to...

