DC Circ. Zaps FERC's OK Of Calif. Grid Operator's Pay Plan

By Morgan Conley (December 17, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday vacated FERC's approval of the California grid operator's compensation method for standby power generators that provide capacity, saying FERC didn't explain why a generator that's already getting paid above the preset rate should get more money. In a unanimous opinion, the D.C Circuit panel agreed with the California Public Utilities Commission that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission left much to be desired when it approved the California Independent System Operator Corp.'s method for compensating certain generating resources that take part in a program to ensure grid reliability. FERC approved an "adder" to be included in the...

